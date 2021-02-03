Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPIB. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

