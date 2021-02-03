Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STOR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 140.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in STORE Capital by 749.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

NYSE:STOR opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

