Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $253.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.59. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $156.17 and a 52-week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.