Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 162 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares in the company, valued at $17,609,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $294.64 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $319.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.52.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

