Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $259.86 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $262.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $227.49.

