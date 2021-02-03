Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 516 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $2,829,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $152.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.74.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

