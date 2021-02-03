Jag Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,651 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,651 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,041,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,874,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after buying an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 381.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 395.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,238,923,000 after buying an additional 2,304,512 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.29.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,033 shares of company stock valued at $74,853,473 in the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $859.09. The company had a trading volume of 593,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,982,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $766.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.40. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $814.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,722.09, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

