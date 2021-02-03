Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $5.91 Million in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,383,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,452.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $35.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,487.44. The company had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,208. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,553.55. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,418.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,297.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

