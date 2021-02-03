Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $269.98. 10,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,630. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.53 and a 200-day moving average of $234.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.78. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 7,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.23, for a total transaction of $1,745,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,158 shares in the company, valued at $45,585,642.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total value of $299,673.66. Insiders sold a total of 37,173 shares of company stock worth $9,161,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.