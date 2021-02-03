Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 247,358 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 247,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,703,000. Jag Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DT. Truist began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $2,365,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 878,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,788,370.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 10,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $432,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DT traded up $5.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The stock had a trading volume of 191,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,534. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average is $40.58. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

