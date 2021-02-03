Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 145 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 728,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $116,953,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 17,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.75. The stock had a trading volume of 142,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,926. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.04 and its 200-day moving average is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $124.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

