Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for about 2.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $27,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $8.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $545.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,298. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $228.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $191.25 and a 12-month high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.40%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.