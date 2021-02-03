Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 974.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 788,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,237,000 after buying an additional 715,309 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after buying an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after purchasing an additional 243,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 70.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 156,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 64,733 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.35.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Evercore ISI raised Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

