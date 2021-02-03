Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of IVDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services.

