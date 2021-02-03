Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of IVDA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.34.
About Iveda Solutions
