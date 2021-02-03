IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.42. 646,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,763. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

