IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 103,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 25,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,012. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $35.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

