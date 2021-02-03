IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $932,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000. AutoNation accounts for approximately 0.9% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,304 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 30.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,358,000 after buying an additional 390,731 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $17,399,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in AutoNation by 33.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 956,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after buying an additional 238,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 160.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after buying an additional 134,855 shares in the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of AN stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.15. 588,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,600. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $7,588,229.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,288 shares of company stock worth $10,907,059 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

