IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,350 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,350 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.07.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $208.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,362. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.35. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

