ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Short Interest Update

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 631,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the December 31st total of 753,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE ITT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,220. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.13. ITT has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $82.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 538,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,792,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

