Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Itron is benefiting from strong momentum across Riva distributed intelligence platform. Further, new tenders and awards remain positives. Also, normalizing trend in the Asia-Pacific region is acting as a tailwind. Additionally, Itron’s supply chain optimization strategy is another positive. The company remains optimistic about its strategic investments and growing footprint in the connected devices space. The company does not expect any order cancellation in the rest of 2020 which is a positive. Further, solid momentum of Device Solutions across water and gas markets is a tailwind. However, Itron is being impacted by restrictions imposed by coronavirus. Also, declining shipment volume and suspension of deployments by local and regional governments are concerns. The stock has underperformed its industry in the past year.”

Get Itron alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ITRI. Stephens began coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

ITRI stock opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. Itron has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $108.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $540.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,187.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $74,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,082 shares in the company, valued at $821,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,457 shares of company stock worth $197,291. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 469.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 876,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,193,000 after buying an additional 722,300 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in Itron by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 739,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,947,000 after acquiring an additional 377,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,807,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,728,000 after purchasing an additional 278,641 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,635 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after purchasing an additional 165,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Itron by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 555,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,740,000 after purchasing an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.