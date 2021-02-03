ITO Utility Token (IUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $326.00

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded up 59.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ITO Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $198,217.85 and approximately $326.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00046975 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00142541 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00065725 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00250329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00062885 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00037033 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network

Buying and Selling ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.