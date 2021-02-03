iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Hits New 52-Week High at $90.31

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.31 and last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 5886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 314,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,735,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 271,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,124,000 after buying an additional 200,007 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after buying an additional 166,260 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,030,000 after buying an additional 148,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 186,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,898,000 after buying an additional 137,129 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

