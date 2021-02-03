iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $11.84. Approximately 960,787 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 632,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

