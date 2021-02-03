iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 581.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.87. 34,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,780. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

