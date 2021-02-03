iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 183.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,238,000 after buying an additional 1,394,465 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,658,000 after buying an additional 1,129,447 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,498,000 after buying an additional 1,003,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,200,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after buying an additional 889,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $66.48.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

