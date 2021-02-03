iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 332.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,697 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,941,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,500,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,360,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 975,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,777 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.01. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.61.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

