iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,427 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $33,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,682,000 after acquiring an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,404,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,881,408. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.26 and its 200-day moving average is $182.84. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $217.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

