iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 30,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $138.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,116. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

