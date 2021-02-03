iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.84

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.84 and last traded at $73.84, with a volume of 640 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 311.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

