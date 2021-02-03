iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,218,719,000 after buying an additional 310,915 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. 569,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,817,889. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

