iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is Sailer Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 5.7% of Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sailer Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.17. 33,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,206,986. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $104.79 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

