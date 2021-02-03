iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Down 16.0% in January

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,840,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 512.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,584,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,122,000 after purchasing an additional 473,881 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,427,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after purchasing an additional 256,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 514,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 217,108 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $114.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $117.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

