iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344,851 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $16,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 263,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 517,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

IAU opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.85.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.