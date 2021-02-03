iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.4% of Peoples Bank OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 83.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $384.04. The company had a trading volume of 67,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.20 and its 200 day moving average is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.