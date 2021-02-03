iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.22. 57,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $387.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.