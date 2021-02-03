iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.13.

