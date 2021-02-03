IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.40. IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 174,167 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £93.33 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.65.

About IronRidge Resources Limited (IRR.L) (LON:IRR)

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

