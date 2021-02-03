Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60. Iron Mountain has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 107.86%.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

