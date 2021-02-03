iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) were up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $201.85 and last traded at $182.01. Approximately 2,217,567 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 823,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.42.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IRTC shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.33.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $1,143,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,976.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total transaction of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,362,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,669 shares of company stock worth $20,835,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,790,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 363,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,484,000 after acquiring an additional 89,427 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,736,000 after acquiring an additional 60,792 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

