Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ipsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale raised Ipsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised Ipsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

IPSEY opened at $22.46 on Monday. Ipsen has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, pituitary pathologies and growth disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurodegenerative pathologies, and rheumatology.

