IOST Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last week, IOST has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a market cap of $275.71 million and $106.75 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00067293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00906767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047234 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.36 or 0.04666304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020161 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 22,306,434,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,374,175,762 tokens. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

