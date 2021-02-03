Ionis Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 4,190 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 940% compared to the average daily volume of 403 call options.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $1,805,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $128,818.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Frank Bennett sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $361,959.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,840 shares of company stock valued at $14,286,109. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 127.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

