Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $230,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 727,649 shares of company stock valued at $36,011,709. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invitae by 7.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,885,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at $25,915,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

