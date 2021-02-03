Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,000 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,624% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $33.70. 75,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,051,491. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83. Vontier has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

