Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 1,833 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,440% compared to the average daily volume of 119 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 55.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 470,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 167,749 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $871,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 96.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 657,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 322,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARI shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $18.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

