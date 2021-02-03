Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Encompass Health (EHC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Encompass Health (AMEX: EHC) in the last few weeks:

1/29/2021 – Encompass Health was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health’s earnings of 93 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.1% and grew 9.4% year over year, primarily on higher revenues and lower costs. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The top line has been consistently rising since 2010, driven by better revenues from its inpatient rehabilitation. Though the metric suffered in the earlier part of the year due to COVID-19, the situation is improving now. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business to streamline operations. It actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase its market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. However, elevated costs due to labor supply shortage can weigh on its margins. Suspension of share buybacks due to the pandemic can affect its bottom line.”

1/28/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $97.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2020 – Encompass Health was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encompass Health’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Its top line has been consistently increasing since 2010, driven by a rise in revenues from its inpatient rehabilitation plus home health and hospice segment. Though the company’s revenues suffered in earlier part of the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is improving now. Notably, the company is witnessing a rise in patient admission volumes. It is looking for options to sell its home health and hospice business in a bid to streamline operations. It actively pursues mergers and acquisitions to increase market density and build scale in hospice. Its solvency position is strong. However, elevated costs due to labor supply shortage can put pressure on margins. Suspension of share buybacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic can affect its bottom line.”

12/18/2020 – Encompass Health had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $87.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $500,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

