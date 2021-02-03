Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meritage Homes (MTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) in the last few weeks:
- 2/2/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.
- 1/21/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of MTH opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
