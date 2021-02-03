Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Meritage Homes (MTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) in the last few weeks:

2/2/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/29/2021 – Meritage Homes was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/21/2021 – Meritage Homes is now covered by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MTH opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.68. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

