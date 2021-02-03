Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICMB. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. 39.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,142. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 16.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

