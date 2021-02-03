Investar Holding Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISTR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Investar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTR opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Investar has a 1 year low of $8.49 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $183.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Investar had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Investar by 162.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 442.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Investar by 96.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Investar by 6.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investar by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides various commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

