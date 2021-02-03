Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

RPG stock opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.16. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.27 and a one year high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

